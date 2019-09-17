Second UK-Morocco Strategic Dialogue held in Rabat

Today (Tuesday 17 September), the second UK-Morocco Strategic Dialogue was held in Rabat, attended by Middle East Minister Dr Andrew Murrison and Trade Policy Minister Conor Burns. The session was opened by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and the Moroccan delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mounia Boucetta. As well as reinforcing the growing importance […]

Today (Tuesday 17 September), the second UK-Morocco Strategic Dialogue was held in Rabat, attended by Middle East Minister ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...