The Secretary-General today (January 6, 2018) announced the appointment of Dmitry Titov of Russia to lead a Special Investigation into recent attacks on peacekeepers and peacekeeping bases in the Beni territory of North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. This Special Investigation will include a focus on the 7 December attack in Semuliki, in which […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...