Secretary-General appoints David McLachlan-Karr of Australia as Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of David McLachlan-Karr of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he will also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator. Mr. McLachlan-Karr brings to the position… Read more […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appoint...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



