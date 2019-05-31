Alwihda Info
Secretary-General appoints James Swan of the United States as Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of James Swan of the United States as his Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). He will succeed Nicholas Haysom of South Africa to whom the Secretary-General is deeply grateful for his dedicated service in UNSOM and […]

