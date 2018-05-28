Secretary-General to Visit Troops in Mali on International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

On Tuesday, 29 May, the United Nations will commemorate the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Today, more than 96,000 uniformed personnel from 124 troop- and-police-contributing countries serve under the blue flag, alongside more than 15,000 international and national civilian staff and nearly 1,600 United Nations Volunteers. In his message to mark the Day, Secretary-General […]

