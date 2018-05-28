Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Secretary-General to Visit Troops in Mali on International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mai 2018


On Tuesday, 29 May, the United Nations will commemorate the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Today, more than 96,000 uniformed personnel from 124 troop- and-police-contributing countries serve under the blue flag, alongside more than 15,000 international and national civilian staff and nearly 1,600 United Nations Volunteers. In his message to mark the Day, Secretary-General […]

