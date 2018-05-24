Security Council Press Statement on the joint force of the Group of Five for the Sahel: The members of the Security Council heard on 23 May 2018 briefings on the activities of the joint force of the Group of Five for the Sahel (FC-G5S) by the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, the Permanent […]

Security Council Press Statement on the joint force of the Group of Five for the Sahel: The members of the Security Council heard on 23 May 2018 briefings on th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...