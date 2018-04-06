Seychelles and Tanzania agree on signing a General Cooperation Agreement

A delegation from Seychelles undertook a working visit to the United Republic of Tanzania between 4th and 5th April to carry out bilateral talks. The delegation comprised of Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador. Barry Faure, the Attorney General Mr Frank Ally, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kishnan Labonte and Mr Alex Barbier representing […]

