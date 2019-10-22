Shri Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas (IFS:1993), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, with residence in Dakar. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/shri-godavarthi-venkata-srinivas-has-been-concurrently-accredited-as-the-next-ambassador-of-india-to-the-republic-of-cabo-verde?lang=en

Shri Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas (IFS:1993), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...