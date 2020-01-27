Shujaa climb to 10th after Hamilton outing

The Kenya Sevens Men’s National Team, Shujaa, moved one place up the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series standings, climbing from 11th to 10th after the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton on 25th and 26th January 2020. A 19-17 loss to Argentina in the 7th place playoff saw the side collect 10 points, taking their tally […]

