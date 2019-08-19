Signing of Political Agreement and Constitutional Declaration in Sudan (Statement by Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

On August 17, 2019, the representatives of both the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) reached a final agreement and signed the Political Agreement and the Constitutional Declaration. Japan expresses its respect to the mediation efforts made by the African Union (AU) and Ethiopia. Japan commends […]
