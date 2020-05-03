Alwihda Info
Sir Bill Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby Chairman


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Mai 2020


Former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as the chairman of World Rugby for another four years. The 68-year-old defeated his former deputy, ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, by 28 votes to 23. Sir Bill Beaumont has called on the game to become more united than ever and get working immediately to achieve sustainable […]

