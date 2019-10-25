Six months after Cyclone Kenneth, recovery still in process in Northern Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique on 25 April with winds over 200km/hour and caused extensive damage in Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces to homes, infrastructure and agricultural land. Cyclone Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai had made landfall in central Mozambique in March; according to the Government of Mozambique’s Disaster Management […]

