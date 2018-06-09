Sixth Mauritius – European Union Political Dialogue: Continuing on the path of comprehensive partnership based on shared values

The 2018 Political Dialogue between the Republic of Mauritius and the European Union was held today at Hotel Labourdonnais. It was an occasion for both Parties to take stock of the joint initiatives developed during the last year in a number of important areas such as gender equality, climate change, ease of doing business, and […]

