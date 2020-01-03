Son of slain UN aid worker in South Sudan, freed and reunited with father

The abducted four-year-old son of a UN migration agency worker who was killed in South Sudan in October has been released and reunited with his father during an emotional reunion in the capital Juba on Friday. “We are very grateful that the boy is safe and relieved that this ordeal that has been ongoing for […]

