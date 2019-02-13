Songwe: Africa’s health and wellness sector has potential to create millions of jobs

Africa should stop exporting much-needed jobs to other continents and invest in its pharmaceutical industry, in particular, to provide for its people and create jobs for its unemployed youth, Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe, said Tuesday. Speaking at the Africa Business Health Forum for 2019, Ms. Songwe said Africa could create […]

Africa should stop exporting much-needed jobs to other continents and invest in its pharmaceutical industry, in partic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...