South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee to Inquire into the Intervention in The North West Province to receive update from Inter-Ministerial Task Team next week

The Ad Hoc Committee to inquire into the Intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of section 100 of the Constitution met today to receive a consolidated report from the content adviser and researchers of the committee. The report includes the submission by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT), submissions by the North West […]
The Ad Hoc Committee to inquire into the Intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of section 100 of the Constitution me...
The Ad Hoc Committee to inquire into the Intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of section 100 of the Constitution me...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...