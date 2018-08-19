Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Committee Concludes Oversight in Free State Province


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries concluded its week-long oversight in Free State province yesterday. The committee broke up into two groups yesterday in order to have sufficient time at each of the various projects it visited. At the Fezile Dabi Fish project, a two-year community based project with an estimated cost of […]

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries concluded its week-long oversight in Free State province yesterday. The co...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/08/2018

Déby à propos de la rébellion : "dites au peuple de dormir tranquille. Aucune ne viendra perturber"

Déby à propos de la rébellion : "dites au peuple de dormir tranquille. Aucune ne viendra perturber"

Tchad : plus de 50 faux-douaniers renvoyés, 180 policiers et gendarmes écartés de N'Guéli Tchad : plus de 50 faux-douaniers renvoyés, 180 policiers et gendarmes écartés de N'Guéli 17/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nominations

19/08/2018

Tchad: 73 tués et 45 prisonniers militaires, selon un communiqué des rebelles

19/08/2018

Cybercriminalité : l'Egypte promulgue une loi controversée

19/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous !

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous !

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ? N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ? 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.