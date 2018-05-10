South Africa: Attacks on Religious Institutions Down Right Criminality and Should be Condemned – Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned an attack that appeared to be directed at a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Mr Beukman said the alleged attack was shocking and the South African Police Service should prioritise the investigation. “A mosque is a religious institution, and South Africa’s Constitution guarantees […]
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned an attack that appeared to be di...
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned an attack that appeared to be di...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...