South Africa: Attacks on Religious Institutions Down Right Criminality and Should be Condemned – Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned an attack that appeared to be directed at a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Mr Beukman said the alleged attack was shocking and the South African Police Service should prioritise the investigation. “A mosque is a religious institution, and South Africa’s Constitution guarantees […]

