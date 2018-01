The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has expressed its appreciation and satisfaction with the 2017 Grade 12 results. The Chairperson of the Committee Ms. Nomalungelo Gina said the results were good and showed much improvement. “As Members we welcome the results, and especially warmly welcome the improvement shown by rural provinces like the Eastern Cape, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...