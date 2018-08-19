Alwihda Info
South Africa: Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission To Host A Women Empowerment Conference for Awareness on Women Opportunities and Call for Companies to Increase Representation of Black Women on Boards and Ownership Structures


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2018


The B-BBEE Commission will host its first Women Empowerment Conference, with the theme Advancing Women Economic Empowerment through the B-BBEE Act, on 24 August 2018 at Velmore Hotel, Erasmia, Pretoria in Gauteng, from 08:00-14:00, which will be addressed by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



