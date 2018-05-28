South Africa: Chinese Companies Commit to Invest $10 Billion in the Limpopo Special Economic Zone

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and a Memorandum of Agreement (MOAs) with nine Chinese companies who committed to investing more than US$10 billion in the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone. The signing ceremonies of eight of the MOUs and MOAs took place in Beijing, China yesterday (May 25, 2018) […]

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and a Memorandum of Agreement (M...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...