South Africa: Committee Chairperson saddened by death of legendary playwright and actor, Mr Winston Ntshona

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture, Ms Xoliswa Tom, is saddened by the death of the legendary playwright and actor, Mr Winston Ntshona. “The creative industry is poorer today without Mr Ntshona who raised the country’s flag high on the global stage. He left an indelible mark in the industry and […]

