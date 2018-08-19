South Africa: Committee Discovers Evidence of Misuse of Funds In Bucket Eradication Programme

The Standing Committee on Appropriations joined by the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation visited the Sotsoto Local Municipality yesterday where the implementation of the Bucket Eradication Programme was under close scrutiny of the committee. The committee first visited the toilet construction site at Clocolan under Sotsoto Local Municipality and discovered inhumane conditions of sewage […]

