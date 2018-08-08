Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Committee adopts National Minimum Wage Bill


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Select Committee on Economic Development has, today adopted the National Minimum Wage Bill, and the related pieces of legislation. The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Mandla Rayi, said the committee was happy that the country is making such a progressive step. “All these efforts are geared to alleviating poverty and fighting inequality. It is […]

The Select Committee on Economic Development has, today adopted the National Minimum Wage Bill, and the related pieces of legislation. The...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/08/2018

Tchad : un forcené arrêté après une tentative de braquage à Walia

Tchad : un forcené arrêté après une tentative de braquage à Walia

Tchad : deux policiers mortellement écrasés par un gros-porteur à Abéché Tchad : deux policiers mortellement écrasés par un gros-porteur à Abéché 07/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : visite surprise du président à l'ONECS à l'approche des résultats du baccalauréat

08/08/2018

Tchad : les régions sensibilisées au nouveau dispositif de protection de l’environnement

08/08/2018

Anti-Balaka et groupes armés centrafricains à N’Djamena pour des négociations

08/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.