South Africa: Committee on Financial Management of Parliament Elects Dr Motshekga as Co-Chairperson

The Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament today elected Dr Mathole Motshekga as one of its Co-Chairpersons. Dr Motshekga filled the vacancy that was left by Mr Vincent Smith, who has been redeployed to another parliamentary committee. In accepting the new responsibility, Dr Motshekga said: “Holding Parliament accountable cannot be a party political […]

The Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament today elected Dr Mathole Motshekga as one of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...