South Africa: Committee on Police Adopts Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


This week, The Portfolio Committee on Police has adopted the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill, to replace the controversial National Key Point Act of 1980, which predates the constitutional order. The committee commenced with the processing of the Bill at the end of 2017, and several sessions of input from stakeholders, civil society and government departments […]

This week, The Portfolio Committee on Police has adopted the Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill, to replace the c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



