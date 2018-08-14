Alwihda Info
South Africa: Committee to Assess Exam Readiness in North West


14 Août 2018


The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will over the next week visit North West Province to among other things assess the state of readiness of the department to deliver the upcoming National Senior Certificate. The visit forms part of Parliament’s role of overseeing the work of the Executive and assessing first-hand the impact of the […]

