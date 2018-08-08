South Africa: Committee to Call Provincial Treasuries to Address Worrying Trends

The Select Committee on Finance has resolved to arrange a follow-up meeting with all provincial Treasury departments to deal with matters raised by the National Treasury on each province to measure progress made. As part of its oversight process, the committee engaged provincial Treasuries in June to assess and ensure fiscal sustainability, as well as […]

