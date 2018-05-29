Alwihda Info
South Africa: Communications Committee Resolves to Recommend Suspension of Icasa Chairperson


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mai 2018


The Portfolio Committee on Communications has resolved to recommend to the National Assembly (NA) that the Minister of Communications, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, suspends the chairperson of the Independent Communications of South Africa, Mr Rubben Mohlaloga. The recommendation is in line with Section 8 of the Icasa Act, and is made following a guilty judgement against […]

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has resolved to recommend to the National Assembly (NA) that the Minister of Com...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



