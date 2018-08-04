South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Mkhize to provide Progress Report on Municipal Recovery Programme

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize will on Monday 6 August 2018 provide a progress report on the municipal recovery programme that he announced in his Budget Vote speech, which entails intensive support and interventions in dysfunctional and distressed municipalities. Minister Mkhize had announced that there were 87 distressed and dysfunctional municipalities… […]

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize will on Monday...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...