South Africa: Correctional Official Apprehends Police Officer for Smuggling Dagga Into Correctional Facility

A Warrant Officer from the South African Police Service (SAPS) was arrested this morning (Tuesday, 7 August 2018) for smuggling dagga into the Polokwane Correctional Centre in Limpopo. According to officials at the correctional facility, the SAPS member, from SAPS Mankweng, was fetching inmates, who were due to appear in court today, when a correctional […]

