South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza to Attend Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kenya

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Thursday, 31 May 2018, undertake a Working Visit to Nairobi and Meru in the Republic of Kenya to attend the Madaraka Day (Freedom Day) celebrations, marking the day when Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963 from Britain. South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, with the two countries’ […]

