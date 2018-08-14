South Africa: Downtime That Affected Home Affairs Offices

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Hlomani Chauke, has voiced his disappointment at reports of downtime at the Department of Home Affairs offices countrywide which resulted in no and or minimal services being rendered at their offices across the country. “It is completely unacceptable that people could spend the whole day […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Hlomani Chauke, has voiced his disappointment at reports of downtime at t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...