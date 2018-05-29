South Africa: Education Portfolio Committee Saddened by Death of School Girls

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education is saddened and outraged by the murder of two North West school girls. Committee Chairperson Ms Nomalungelo Gina condemned femicide and any form of violence against women and children. It has been reported that the alleged perpetrator was formerly involved in a relationship with one of the girls. “Surely […]

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education is saddened and outraged by the murder of two North West school girls. Committee Chairperson Ms ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...