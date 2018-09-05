South Africa: Environmental Affairs Committee Resolves to Summon Minister Edna Molewa

The Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs has decided to summon the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Minister Edna Molewa, to appear before it on Tuesday, 11 September 2018, after having been disappointed by the Minister’s letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request for the postponement of the second reading of the National Environmental […]

The Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs has decided to summon the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Minister Edna M...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...