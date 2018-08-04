South Africa: Free State and Northern Cape to Host Public Hearings on Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will this week conduct public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill in the Free State and Northern Cape Provinces. Tomorrow (Tuesday), the committee will listen to the communities of Free State, before continuing to the Northern Cape on Wednesday, as part of an extensive countrywide public consultation process, […]

