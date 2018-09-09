South Africa: Happening at Parliament this Week

On Tuesday, as part of the centenary commemoration of the birthdays of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mrs Albertina Sisulu, President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Thandi Modise are launching several booklets celebrating the Constitution. This is scheduled for after the House plenary […]

On Tuesday, as part of the centenary commemoration of the birthdays of former President Nelson Mandela...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...