South Africa: Higher Education and Training Committee Calls for Written Comments on the Nqf Amendment Bill B20-2018

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has called on interested organisations and members of the public to submit written comments on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Amendment Bill [B20-2018], by no later than 28 August 2018. The Bill seeks to amend the NQF Act, 2008, so as to: amend and insert certain definitions; […]

