South Africa: Home Affairs Sets Dates for Hearings on Gupta Naturalisation

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has set aside three days to hold the investigation into the process followed in the naturalisation of the Gupta family. The committee has concluded the initial phase of the inquiry (collection of all relevant information) and has identified gaps which need to be clarified by certain people to assist […]

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has set aside three days to hold the investigation into the process followed in the naturalisation of the G...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...