Inaccurate reporting to the media by the Gauteng and Tarlton police regarding the tragic shooting death of a farm worker in the Krugersdorp area has tarnished the image of farmers. Initial reports alleged that a farmer had shot and killed a tractor driver who had stolen a tractor. Later reports confirmed, however, that a security […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...