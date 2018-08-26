South Africa: Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) Media Briefing

Following Cabinet’s approval of the updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) on 22 August 2018 for publication and public input, Minister Jeff Radebe invites members of the media to a Media Briefing to be held on Monday, 27 August 2018. The purpose of the Briefing is to update the media on the status of the revised […]

Following Cabinet’s approval of the updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) on 22 August 2018 for publication and public input, Minister Jeff Radebe invites members of the me...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...