South Africa: Investing in Productivity Improvement for Enterprise Competitiveness is Critical

It is imperative to invest in productivity improvement for the competitiveness of small businesses. This is a sector that the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) has targeted for broadening economic participation. This was said by the Deputy Director-General of Special Economic Zones and Economic Transformation at the dti, Mr Sipho Zikode. Zikode was […]

