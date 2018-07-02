South Africa: Invitation to attend Land Restitution Sector Consultation

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has embarked on high level measures to improve its land restoration capabilities through soliciting comment and input towards the development of a policy strategic framework that can contribute to the Commission efficiently and expediently executing its mandate. The policy strategic framework will lay the basis for the development […]

