South Africa: Joint Constitutional Review Committee concludes Public Hearings in Swellendam


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2018


A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee concluded its public hearings in Swellendam into the possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution. The Co-Chairperson for the committee, Mr Lewis Nzimande, said residents of Swellendam came in their numbers to make their opinions known on the possible amendment of section 25 of the Constitution. […]

