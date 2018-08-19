South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee to Hear from the Public Protector (PP) on Request to remove her

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services will on Wednesday receive responses by Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector (PP), to request by Mr J Steenhuisen, Member of Parliament, to expedite procedure to remove the PP from office. The committee had a briefing on the reasons for the request by the Member prior to […]

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services will on Wednesday receive responses by Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Public Protector (PP...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...