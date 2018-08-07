Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Land and Mineral Resources Committee Briefed on Communal Property Association Amendment Bill


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Select Committee on Land and Mineral Resources was briefed by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on the Communal Property Association (CPA) Amendment Bill [B12B-2017]. The Bill seeks to amend the existing Communal Property Association Act 28 of 1996, in order to create a position of registrar in the CPA office of […]

The Select Committee on Land and Mineral Resources was briefed by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on the Communal Property Associati...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/08/2018

Tchad : 26 malfrats arrêtés dont un faux policier

Tchad : 26 malfrats arrêtés dont un faux policier

Tchad : les maires de la commune de N'Djamena à nouveau convoqués à la Présidence Tchad : les maires de la commune de N'Djamena à nouveau convoqués à la Présidence 07/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : les maires de la commune de N'Djamena à nouveau convoqués à la Présidence

07/08/2018

Tchad : 26 malfrats arrêtés dont un faux policier

07/08/2018

Chadian Airline est née et va lancer ses activités en octobre prochain

07/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Lac Tchad : contre l'extrémisme, le CEDPE appelle à accélérer le processus de développement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 01/08/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

N’Djaména face aux défis et enjeux majeurs de l’heure : comment positionner la capitale au rang des villes les plus compétitives ?

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : des conditions fermes malgré un effort d’assouplissement 24/07/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad

AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique AFRIKISLAM DISCUSS' (Acte 1) : Ces violences qui nuisent à l'identité de l'Islam et de l'Afrique 21/07/2018 - ZEDKAM PRODUCT

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.