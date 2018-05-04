Alwihda Info
South Africa: Minister Davies to Open R1 Billion Aspen’s High Containment Facility in Port Elizabeth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2018


Members of the media are invited to the opening and inauguration of R1 billion Aspen pharmacare’s high potency manufacturing facility by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies: DATE: Monday, 7 May 2018 TIME: 08:30 VENUE: Aspen Pharmacare, 8 Gibaud Road, Korsten, Port Elizabeth The High Potency suite, more correctly called, HCS – […]

