South Africa: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil a Draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation

Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will on Monday, 10 September 2018 brief media on the draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation. Members of the media are invited. The details of the media briefing are as follows: Date: Monday, 10 September 2018 Time: 09:00-10:00 Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, GCIS Head […]

