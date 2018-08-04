South Africa: Minister Mkhize Invites Suitable Candidates To Apply For Appointment As Commissioners Of The Crl Rights Commission

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize, invites nominations from organisations and individuals within the cultural, religious and linguistic sectors of South Africa for appointment as candidates to serve as Commissioners of the Commission on the Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission). The […]

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize, i...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...