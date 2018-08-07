Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Minister Rob Davies Gazettes the Draft Regulations on The Governance and Composition of The Special Economic Zones


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Août 2018


The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies invites members of the public to make inputs and comments on the draft Regulations on the Governance and Composition of the Special Economic Zones Act No. 16 of 2014 (the SEZ Act). Members of the public and interested parties have until the 14 September 2018 to […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies invites members of the public to make inputs and comments on the draft Regulations on the Governance and Composition of the Sp...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



